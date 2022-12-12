Netflix Partners With Legendary On Feature Adaptation Of ‘My Hero Academia’

Netflix has come on to produce and distribute the live-action film adaptation of My Hero Academia teaming with producers Legendary Entertainment and director/EP Shinsuke Sato. Joby Harold is writing the live action feature screenplay. Mary Parent and Alex Garcia will produce for Legendary.

The manga series has won over audiences worldwide with distinctive characters battling their way through high school in a world where 80% of Earth’s population manifests some kind of exceptional ability called a “quirk”. For superhero fanboy Izuku Midoriya (aka Deku), being born without a quirk makes him almost give up his dream of going to U.A. High School, the most prestigious hero training academy. But after a chance encounter with the legendary All Might, Deku starts on the road to become the greatest hero. With over 65 million total copies (including digital editions) in circulation worldwide as a series, My Hero Academia, written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, continues to develop into a global powerhouse. A part of publisher Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump since 2014, both the manga and the ongoing anime series from Bones Inc. & TOHO Animation are considered among the best of the 2010s.

Toho Co., Ltd. will distribute the film theatrically in Japan.