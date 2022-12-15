‘Harry and Meghan’: Duke Of Sussex Claims Palace Issued Joint False Statement & Says William “Screamed And Shouted” At Him

Netflix’s second tranche of episodes from its Harry and Meghan doc have dropped and the allegations keep on coming. Among the most explosive moments is when Prince Harry claims his brother Prince William screamed and shouted at him at a family crisis meeting at Sandringham in 2020.

The meeting, to discuss Harry and Meghan’s plans to step away from some royal duties, was held hours before the Royal Family issued a joint statement he claims was issued without his approval.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in,” he adds. “But you have to understand that from the family’s perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate mission slash responsibility is the institution.”

The meeting had been called after a newspaper story claimed Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, were partly planning to leave the UK and much of their royal duties behind because they had been bullied by William.

Harry then goes on to say an angry official denial from the Palace over the story, which it labelled as “false, offensive and potentially harmful” was issued just hours later.

“Once I got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother’s name, squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he says. “No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that. I rang Meghan and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother and yet for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

The camera then switches to Meghan, who says: “Suddenly what clicked in my head was it was never going to stop.”

Harry claims he and William had forged a pact never to allow their respective offices to brief against each other and that to come to the realization this was no longer the case was “heartbreaking.”

“The saddest part of it was the wedge created between me and my brother… now on the institution’s side, and part of me gets that. That’s his inheritance, so to some extent it’s already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution,” he adds.

‘A dirty game’

Later, Harry says of his family: “They had to believe it was more about us and maybe the issues we had, as opposed to their partner, the media, and themselves and that relationship that was causing so much pain for us. They saw what they wanted to see.”

Much like the first three episodes, which launched last week, the second set of releases also address how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had decided to fight back against media intrusion.

In the new tranche, he claims the Royal Family works much closer with major news outlets than previously understood, at one point describing them as “partners,” and said he was encouraged to work within the existing system and not rock the boat.

“My dad [then Prince Charles] said to me, ‘Darling boy, you can’t take on the media.’ I said I fundamentally disagree. I have 30 years of experience of looking behind the curtain and seeing how this system works and it runs. Constant briefs, about other members of the family, about favors, inviting the press in. It’s a dirty game.”