Netflix Orders ‘Doona!’, From ‘Crash Landing On You’ Director Lee Jung-hyo; Reveals 60% Of Global Members Watched K-Content In 2022 

Netflix has commissioned Korean webtoon adaptation Doona!, to be directed by Crash Landing On You director Lee Jung-hyo, while revealing new figures on the global consumption of Korean content in 2022.

Set to star Suzy and Yang Se-jong, Doona! is a coming-of-age story revolving around the romance between a K-pop star and an ordinary college student. Suzy is a former member of K-pop group, Miss A, and has recently starred in web series Start-Up, Anna and Uncontrollably Fond. Yang’s credits include Temperature Of Love, Still 17 and Dr. Romantic.

Based on a popular Naver webtoon, Doona! is produced by Studio Dragon, Showrunners and Studio N. In addition to Crash Landing On You, one of Netflix’s most popular K-dramas, Lee has also directed Romance Is A Bonus Book and the Korean version of BBC drama Life On Mars.

Netflix announced the show along with figures revealing that more than 60% of global Netflix subscribers have watched K-Content in 2022. In addition, Korean content made it into the Weekly Top 10 chart in more than 90 countries over the past year.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo spent 20 weeks on the Global Top 10 Non-English TV list this year, which gives it a tie with Squid Game’s previous performance in the list. Korea also accounts for three of Netflix’s ‘Top 10 Most Popular Non-English shows ever’, with Squid Game, Extraordinary Attorney Woo and All Of Us Are Dead, while Squid Game continues to be number one across all shows (including English and Non-English).

Netflix’s other upcoming Korean shows including season two of dating reality show Singles Inferno, set to launch tomorrow; fashion-themed drama The Fabulous, premiering December 23; and revenge thriller The Glory, starring Song Hye-kyo, premiering December 30.