You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Look Back In Anger: Will Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Set The Agenda For This Year’s International Oscar Race?

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Netflix Orders ‘Doona!’, From ‘Crash Landing On You’ Director Lee Jung-hyo; Reveals 60% Of Global Members Watched K-Content In 2022 

Suzy, Yang Se-jong
Suzy, Yang Se-jong Netflix

Netflix has commissioned Korean webtoon adaptation Doona!, to be directed by Crash Landing On You director Lee Jung-hyo, while revealing new figures on the global consumption of Korean content in 2022. 

Set to star Suzy and Yang Se-jong, Doona! is a coming-of-age story revolving around the romance between a K-pop star and an ordinary college student. Suzy is a former member of K-pop group, Miss A, and has recently starred in web series Start-Up, Anna and Uncontrollably Fond. Yang’s credits include Temperature Of Love, Still 17 and Dr. Romantic

Related Story

Scott Cooper Talks Building A Whodunit With Father Of The Murder Mystery Edgar Allan Poe In 'The Pale Blue Eye' - Contenders LA3C

Based on a popular Naver webtoon, Doona! is produced by Studio Dragon, Showrunners and Studio N. In addition to Crash Landing On You, one of Netflix’s most popular K-dramas, Lee has also directed Romance Is A Bonus Book and the Korean version of BBC drama Life On Mars

Netflix announced the show along with figures revealing that more than 60% of global Netflix subscribers have watched K-Content in 2022. In addition, Korean content made it into the Weekly Top 10 chart in more than 90 countries over the past year. 

Extraordinary Attorney Woo spent 20 weeks on the Global Top 10 Non-English TV list this year, which gives it a tie with Squid Game’s previous performance in the list. Korea also accounts for three of Netflix’s ‘Top 10 Most Popular Non-English shows ever’, with Squid Game, Extraordinary Attorney Woo and All Of Us Are Dead, while Squid Game continues to be number one across all shows (including English and Non-English).

Netflix’s other upcoming Korean shows including season two of dating reality show Singles Inferno, set to launch tomorrow; fashion-themed drama The Fabulous, premiering December 23; and revenge thriller The Glory, starring Song Hye-kyo, premiering December 30.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad