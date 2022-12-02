Netflix Orders Documentary About Bong Joon Ho’s Unreleased First Short Film

Netflix has confirmed production of documentary, Yellow Door: Looking For Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film (working title), delving into the story behind Parasite director Bong Joon Ho’s first short film, which was seen by just ten people.

While many believe that Bong’s 1994 short White Man was his first production, the doc reveals that his first work was Looking For Paradise, made during his university days in 1992. Filmed with stop-motion techniques, the 22-minute film was screened for ten members of cinephile club, Yellow Door, over Christmas 1992 and has never been seen since.

The Netflix documentary, directed by Lee Hyuk-rae, will also explore the origins of the Oscar-winning artist’s career and an era in Korean cinema when many talented young cinephiles emerged.

Lee interviewed several members of Yellow Door who reminisce about the young Bong, “who obsessively took care of Yellow Door’s greatest asset – its video library”. Produced by Broccoli Pictures Co, the doc will stream exclusively on Netflix in 2023.

Netflix also announced several other Korean shows set to launch in December, including new seasons of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (December 9), Alchemy Of Souls (December 10) and Single’s Inferno (December 13).

New show The Glory, written by Kim Eun-sook and starring Song Hye-kyo as a teacher taking revenge on the bullies who ruined her childhood, is set to stream from December 30.