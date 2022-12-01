Legion M’s Dark Comedy ‘Nandor Fodor’ Finds Its ‘Talking Mongoose’ In ‘The Sandman’s Neil Gaiman 

EXCLUSIVE: New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman (The Sandman) is the newest addition to the cast of the dark comedy Nandor Fodor and The Talking Mongoose, which Adam Sigal wrote and is directing for the fan-owned production company Legion M. He joins an ensemble led by Simon Pegg, which also features Minnie Driver and Christopher Lloyd.

The film based on true events follows Nandor Fodor (Pegg) — the British-American psychoanalyst, known as the father of parapsychology— on his search to discover the real Talking Mongoose, “Gef.” Gaiman will voice the film’s talking mongoose, with Driver playing Fodor’s assistant Anne who journeys with him into uncharted territory, as previously announced. Actors rounding out the cast are Tim Downie, Ruth Connell, Paul Kaye, Gary Beadle and Drew Moerlin.

Sasha Yelaun and Dominic Burns are producing alongside Karl Hall under Future Artists Entertainment and Jack Christian of Filmology Finance. Exec producers include Legion M, DJ McPherson, Chelsea Newell, Moerlin, Peter C. Cubba, Michael Breen, and Brian Katz and Thomas Zambeck of Umbrelic Entertainment.

“Neil is one-of-a-kind and his creativity is unlimited,” said co-producer Clare Bateman-King. “This is such an integral part to the film and we truly needed somebody who could bring an impactful and effective energy to the voice of the mongoose. It’s been such a fun time getting Neil involved and we’re so excited for the moment audiences hear his take on the fabled mongoose, ‘Gef.'”

“I first read about Gef, the mysterious talking mongoose, when I was at school in a book of true-life ghost stories,” revealed Gaiman. “I never thought I’d find myself narrating a film about his exploits, or indeed, providing his voice. But the chance to work with old friends like Simon Pegg and Minnie Driver was irresistible, and I hope very much I have managed to do the mysterious mongoose justice.”

Gaiman is the prolific writer perhaps best known for his comic book series, The Sandman, which was recently adapted into a Netflix series starring Tom Sturridge. The show developed by Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg garnered early 200 million viewing hours within the first ten days of its August release and was renewed for a second season earlier this month.

Also known for novels including Stardust, American Gods, The Graveyard Book, Coraline, and The Ocean at the End of the Lane, Gaiman has seen nearly all of his works be adapted either for stage or screen. He also recently adapted his and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel Good Omens into a popular Amazon series of the same name, starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, which has been renewed for a second season. The scribe has over the course of his career received Hugo, Nebula, and Bram Stoker awards, as well as the Newbery and Carnegie medals and other accolades.

Gaiman has previously played himself on series like The Big Bang Theory and The Simpsons, also playing roles in projects based on his own works like The Sandman, Good Omens and Lucifer. He is represented by CAA and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.