NBCUniversal Global Distribution Scores Long-Term Baltic Region Deal With TV3

NBCUniversal Global Distributor has struck an old school multi-year content deal in Europe’s Baltic region.

NBCU’s sales arm has struck a wide-ranging set of agreements with TV3 Group for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. This will encompass first-run and library films and scripted shows, animated series, Telemundo’s ‘Super Series’, TV movies and direct-to-vide films, and unscripted shows.

Studios output deals like this have become increasingly rare in the era of global streaming services and local original programs so the deal is a boon for NBCU. The Comcast-owned distributor has worked with TV3 in the past but the agreement is understood to be on a far greater scale.

Included in the agreement are the Jurassic, Bourne and Fast film franchises, animated films such as Abominable and Trolls; and other titles such as Belfast, Nope and BlacKkKlansman, plus current series La Brea, Chicago Fire, Law & Order, Young Rock and Devils, plus library titles such as Downton Abbey, Below Deck and The Titan Games, and animated shows including Dragons: Race to the Edge and All Hail King Julien.

Belinda Menendez, President and CRO for NBCUniversal Global Distribution, said: “We take great pride in the breadth and quality of NBCUniversal’s content portfolio and are delighted that we’ll be able to entertain Baltic viewers with our outstanding films and TV series for many years to come through this new partnership with TV3 Group.”

Universal International Studios, the international production division of NBCU’s Universal Studios Group, has been out in force this week in London, striking deals with UK firms Home Team and South Shore, the latter of which also includes Universal Television Alternative Studio.