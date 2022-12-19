BBC Studios Exec Maggy Chan Replaces KC Sullivan At NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal (NBCU) has signed BBC Studios Global Distribution COO Maggy Chan to lead its global advertising and partnerships in the U.S., EMEA and Asia Pacific, replacing KC Sullivan, who recently became CNBC President.

Chan, a 25-year entertainment and media veteran, will work with international advertising and partnerships teams to expand, grow global reach and help advertisers reach 1B viewers across 150 countries, building on ties with Sky, Apple News and RTL AdConnect. Reporting to Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Global Advertising and Partnerships, Chan will be based in the UK and work closely with the division’s local and national teams.

She joins from BBC Studios, where she has worked her way up the ranks over the past 15 years, most recently filling the Global Distribution COO role.

Chan replaces KC Sullivan, who was promoted in September to replace longtime CNBC head Mark Hoffman.

“I’m excited for Maggy to leverage her global perspective to help us continue creating a platform, network, and ecosystem that’s fuelling growth for every business,” said Yaccarino. “I can’t wait for her to become the BBC’s best gift to NBCU since The Office.”

Chan said she had “always admired NBCU’s ability to shape change through partnership.”