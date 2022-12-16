Longtime NBCUniversal Ad Exec Laura Molen Sets 2023 Exit

Laura Molen, who rose to president of advertising sales at NBCUniversal during a decade-long run, has announced plans to depart the company early next year.

The longtime deputy to ad and client partnerships chief Linda Yaccarino will stay on through the end of the first quarter of 2023 in order to help with the transition. There was no immediate word on how NBCU plans to address the exit in its exec structure, and Molen did not announce any specific plans for her next career chapter. Yaccarino shared the news with staffers in a memo “celebrating and thanking” Molen, and Molen also sent her own note about the move.

“For more than two decades, I’ve known Laura and admired her—as a leader, and colleague, and friend—and I’m grateful for her passion and partnership,” Yaccarino wrote. “She’s been a fierce advocate for her team, her partners, and this entire industry—and together we have accomplished so much.”

Among the initiatives in which Molen has played a key role have been the launch of Peacock, NBCU’s ever-ambitious Olympics coverage and the company’s One Platform effort. Before joining NBCU, Molen held exec posts at Univision and MTV Networks.

“This was not an easy decision for me to make – yet, once decided, one I am extremely confident (and excited) about,” Molen wrote. “These past few years have been full of enormous changes for all of us, both personally and professionally. While I love NBCUniversal and this team, it is time for me to re-prioritize my focus, have more family time and fully explore my numerous passions.”