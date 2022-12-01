NBCU Promotes Communications Execs Chip Sullivan & Allison Rawlings To Top Awards, Talent, TV & Streaming Roles

Chip Sullivan and Allison Rawlings’ NBCUniversal dance cards just filled up even more.

A memo sent out today by NBCU Television and Streaming boss Mark Lazarus outlined the wider responsibilities the longtime communications executives both will handle for the ever-synergizing multi-platform outlet.

“In her new role, Allison will work to help us better build and amplify our overarching portfolio narrative, working closely with our communications leaders across the Television & Streaming businesses,” said Lazarus of Rawlings, newly minted as EVP Communications, Television and Streaming Group. Having followed Sullivan over from the then Jeffrey Katzenberg-run DreamWorks Animation in 2016, Rawlings will now report directly to Lazarus, the memo revealed (read it below).

“On the content side, Chip Sullivan will be extending his current publicity responsibilities across all of our entertainment platforms, leading awards and talent relations for our entertainment networks and Peacock, while also sharing responsibility for Peacock publicity with Shannon Willett, CMO, Peacock,” Lazarus added of the current and remaining Executive Vice President, Entertainment Communications. Former Disney and DWA exec Sullivan made the shift to NBC in 2015, taking over from Richard Licata, the confidant of the suddenly resigning Bob Greenblatt.

With corporate belts tightening and awards season gearing up, the promotions come at an inflection point for the Comcast-owned media company.

Case in point for smooth operator Sullivan: the return of the controversial Golden Globes next month to its longtime perch at NBC. Shuttering the 2022 Globes in May 2021 after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was once again mired in scandal and disrepute, NBC inked a one-year deal that will see the once boozy ceremony back on network airwaves January 10. No host has been unveiled yet for what many in Tinseltown view as a thankless task.

Aside from its extensive sports coverage and portfolio, Peacock also has found it hard to break through the streaming and awards clutter to gain a high-profile foothold

Here’s Lazarus’ full memo to staff:

I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving holiday and was able to take some time to unplug and reconnect with family and friends.

For the last year we’ve been talking about the benefits and opportunities available to us as we continue to build a culture that shifts our thinking from a portfolio of individual businesses to a unified team with a shared vision and collective goals. We’re seeing the tangible benefits of this collaboration in our business every day, most recently this past weekend with huge success stories across NBC, Telemundo and Peacock.

As we continue to identify opportunities to bring the Television & Streaming portfolio closer together, I’m happy to share some changes to our communications teams led by Chip Sullivan and Allison Rawlings.

Allison Rawlings, who currently oversees strategic communications for our Entertainment business, will be taking on a new position leading communications for Television & Streaming, reporting to me. In her new role, Allison will work to help us better build and amplify our overarching portfolio narrative, working closely with our communications leaders across the Television & Streaming businesses. In addition to operating on a broader level for the division, Allison and her team will remain closely tied to the Entertainment business while also directly overseeing strategic communications for Peacock. Allison’s understanding of and passion for our business, her relationships across the company and with the press, and her experience bringing teams together to navigate complex communications challenges all make Allison a great fit for this new position.

On the content side, Chip Sullivan will be extending his current publicity responsibilities across all of our entertainment platforms, leading awards and talent relations for our entertainment networks and Peacock, while also sharing responsibility for Peacock publicity with Shannon Willett, CMO, Peacock. Better connecting our publicity teams will enable us to use the power of our portfolio to launch our shows and grow our audiences. Having Chip’s deep expertise, his industry relationships and his unique ability to work with our press partners extend across all parts of our Entertainment platforms will help elevate our brands and our shows, and ensure our content, our talent and our creative teams are in the best possible hands.

As we continue transforming our business together, I’m excited to take these steps with our communications team to help better align our portfolio and celebrate our shared successes.