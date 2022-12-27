NBA Christmas Day Games Generate Ratings Highs For ESPN & ABC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 25: Immanuel Quickley #5 of the New York Knicks and Georges Niang #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers go for a loose ball during the third quarter of the game at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2022 in New York City.

Christmas Day delivered record viewership for the five NBA games that were telecast on ABC and ESPN.

The five-game average was up 5% from 2021, managing about 4.27M viewers (compared to 4.08M viewers from last year), according to Nielsen. The NBA games on ESPN and ABC also generated 3% year-over-year viewership increases in key demos, including P18-49 and P25-54.

The Philadelphia 76ers victory over the New York Knicks averaged about 4M viewers, which was up 38% from the 12 p.m. ET window last year (Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks) and became the most-watched NBA Christmas game in the noon window since 2011.

The 5 p.m. ET matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks drew the largest average audience of the day with about 6M total viewers, which is a 16% increase from last year’s 5 p.m. window. Viewership peaked from 7:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. ET with around 6.8M viewers.

The late game between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets was the most-watched Christmas late game in seven years with an average of 2.5M viewers.

The 2:30 p.m. matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks averaged 4.3M viewers, while the 8 p.m. game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies generated 4.7M viewers.