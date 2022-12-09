Nate Bargatze Sets First Amazon Stand-Up Special ‘Hello World’

Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is headed to Amazon with his first stand-up special for the streaming service. Nate Bargatze: Hello World will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 31, 2023.

The special, recorded on a 360° stage at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, AZ, explores topics including growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the hardest part of marriage, and saying dumb things.

Bargatze’s half-hour Netflix special, The Standups, premiered in 2017, and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally to rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his second Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album.

In 2020, the comedian released his weekly podcast, Nateland.

Nate Bargatze: Hello World is produced by Amazon Studios, Nateland Productions, and Irwin Entertainment. Bargatze serves as Executive Producer along with Alex Murray and Tim Sarkes. John Irwin, CEO of Irwin Entertainment is also an Executive Producer.