Natalie Portman Decries “Re-emergence Of Antisemitism” And Hate Speech

In an emotional Instagram post, actor Natalie Portman is condemning the rise of antisemitic hate speech and expressing gratitude to all who speak out against “all forms of racism.”

“Seeing the re-emergence of antisemitism makes my heart drop,” Portman writes. “This hatred must be combatted with boundless love for each other. Today, I send extra love to all my fellow Jews. And I send love to all those standing with us against these violent words and actions. It’s been painful and frightening to listen to, and I’m extremely grateful to those who continue to speak up against antisemitism with us, and against all forms of racism.”

Portman and similar sentiments shared by other celebrities follows recent reports about the rise of antisemitism and other hate speech on Twitter — including comments made by Kanye West — since the platform was acquired by Elon Musk.

Last week, Amy Schumer said on Instagram: “I was bullied for being Jewish in the town I grew up in and was made to feel embarrassed for my Judaism. Now I am proud to be descended from survivors of auschwitz. There are less than 17 million Jews in the entire world. We don’t recruit. We don’t try and change laws to enforce our beliefs on other people bodies. Hug a Jew today. Anti semitism is harmful to black people. Let’s look at who we are empowering.”

See the Instagram posts below.