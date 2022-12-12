Icarus Films Picks Up Rights To Berlin Prize-Winning Documentary ‘Myanmar Diaries’

Icarus Films has picked up North American rights to the Oscar-qualifying documentary Myanmar Diaries, helmed by the anonymous Myanmar Film Collective.

The film, which won the Berlinale Documentary Award, Bronze Panoroma Audience Award and Amnesty Film Award at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival, is comprised of short films, both narrative and documentary, that show Myanmar’s transition from military coup to nation-wide protests and civil disobedience; to brutal repression where thousands of protesters are imprisoned and murdered; and then to a growing popular armed revolt against the country’s military junta.

While accepting their awards in Berlin, the filmmakers described the project as “an expression of the pain and suffering our country has suffered since the military coup. It is a cry of injustice. And a demand that the world take notice. Not ignore us.”

Added the Collective: “We hope Myanmar Diaries will be a historical testament to remind us, and warn us and future generations about what must never happen again: that a country’s freedom can be taken away from it. We feel it our ethical duty to capture this horror on film. What has happened in Myanmar is not just a threat against the people of Myanmar, but against the principle of democracy and human rights in the entire world. If we allow any dictator to act as they want with impunity, it paves the way for the next monster to follow.”