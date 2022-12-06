Murray Bartlett Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Murray Bartlett has signed with WME.

After a breakthrough performance on season one of HBO’s The White Lotus, Bartlett won his first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. Additionally, he took home the Critics Choice Award and was nominated for a SAG Award and Independent Spirit Award for the role.

He can currently be seen starring in Hulu’s limited series Welcome to Chippendales, which premiered in November.

Bartlett will return to HBO in the upcoming series The Last of Us, which premieres January 15. He has also joined the Apple+ anthology series Extrapolations. On the film side, Bartlett recently wrapped production on the independent feature Ponyboi, written by River Gallo and directed by Esteban Arango.

Additional TV credits include Apple+ series Physical, Marvel/Netflix’s Iron Fist, CMT’s Nashville, CBS’ Limitless, Netflix revival of Tales of the City, and the HBO series Looking, which culminated in an original HBO film. On the feature side, additional credits include Girl Most Likely, Dan and Dave, and The Stand In.

Bartlett continues to be represented by Anonymous Content, Relevant, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.