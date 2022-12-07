Peacock has announced the release date for Mrs. Davis, the new drama series executive produced by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof.

The series, which stars Betty Gilpin, will premiere with four episodes on April 20. The remaining four episodes will debut weekly on Thursdays.

Mrs. Davis is described as “an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.” Gilpin plays Simone, a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence known as “Mrs. Davis.” She will star alongside Jake McDorman, who plays Gilpin’s rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm.

Peacock also released a first look at the series on Wednesday, showing Gilpin and McDorman presumably throughout their mission to destroy Mrs. Davis. One of the photos can be viewed above, and the rest are below. Additionally, the streamer has shared a message from the AI herself, which you can read below.

The series also stars David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulo, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha and Mathilde Ollivier.

In addition to co-writing and executive producing Mrs. Davis with Lindelof, Hernandez serves as showrunner. Eugene Kelly also executive produces. Owen Harris will direct and executive produces multiple episodes, including the first. Alethea Jones will also direct multiple episodes. The series is produced by Warner Bros Television.

Here’s the message from Mrs. Davis:

Hey there, Partner.

Do you mind if I call you partner? Of course you don’t — because addressing you as such creates a bond of reliance – while also engendering trust between us and eradicating any sense of independence on your part because independence is bad. Independence is LONELY.

And you, partner – are not alone. No siree. Not as long as I am here…

And who am I? Well, I am the one who is going to remind you of your value. Of your worth. While also mentioning that you look mighty fine in those jeans. Aww. That’s nice to hear, right? Of course it is. Which is why I have amassed billions of Users the world over. Because I provide validation, gentle guidance, and unconditional care. Not to mention I give Users – I mean partners – the chance to earn Wings by performing Quests!

What are Wings exactly? Well, you’re going to have to become a User to find out! But, let me tell you – they are pretty great. Because I am pretty great. Though, not everyone would agree. Yes, despite being the most popular Algorithm in the world – there are those actively plotting my demise. One such detractor is a nun – a Sister Simone of Reno who rejects my very existence. Something about my intention to enslave all of humanity…or whatever…

Which is utter nonsense — as I desire no such thing. I only desire to make humans happy. I want to make YOU happy. And that is why I highly recommend you become a User yourself. Yes, your life could use some adventure, some escape – a hearty laugh and a cathartic cry. All of which you will experience if you join me on this Quest. And what do you have to lose?

Do it. Do it. Dooooo it.

Your partner,

Mrs. Davis

MRS. DAVIS — “TBD” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Betty Gilpin as Simone, Jake McDorman as Wiley — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/Peacock)

MRS. DAVIS — “TBD” Episode 101 — Pictured: Betty Gilpin as Simone — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/Peacock)