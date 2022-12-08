‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television Group

Dahvi Waller, the creator of the historical drama Mrs. America, has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group.

As part of the deal, Waller will develop premium scripted series under her newly formed Federal Engineering banner. Irene Marquette has been tapped to serve as Waller’s Head of Development.

Waller served as an executive producer and showrunner for her FX on Hulu series Mrs. America. Previously, she was a writer and producer on Mad Men, and co-executive producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire.

Irene Marquette/Photo Credit: Ian Mclaren

Marquette is a former creative executive at K&L Productions, the EP of the upcoming film Del & Charna, directed by Kay Cannon and produced by Red Crown Productions, and she served as associate producer on Amazon Prime’s Cinderella.

“Dahvi is an exceptional talent and one of the best writer-producers in the business. We’re thrilled to work with Federal Engineering and re-team with Dahvi, who has a longstanding relationship with Lionsgate dating back to Mad Men,” said Scott Herbst, Head of Scripted Development and EVP, Lionsgate TV.

Waller is represented by UTA, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham. Marquette is represented by Gi Nam Lee.