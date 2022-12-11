MPTF Telethon On KTLA Raised $858,493 To Help Keep Charity In Business

Tonight’s MPTF’s telethon on KTLA raised $858,493 for Hollywood’s 101-year-old charitable organization – exceeding the $750,000 that it had targeted. Jeff Bridges, who was one of the many stars who appeared on the show, noted that the MPTF is in “dire straits” due to the extraordinary Covid-19 expenses it’s racked up over the last three years.

MPTF said in October that it’s facing its “imminent demise” unless it raises $10 million-$12 million in cash donations by the end of this year in order to meet its bank line compliance and continue ongoing operations.

MPTF president and CEO Bob Beitcher said last week that the current fundraising campaign has only raised about half of that. Tonight’s telethon – called Lights, Camera, Take Action! – gets them nearly $1 million closer to meeting its fundraising needs.

Hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and Tom Bergeron and emceed by KTLA’s Sam Rubin, the festive show included appearances by Jodie Foster, Hugh Jackman, Bryan Cranston, Parker Posey, Elle and Keegan-Michael Key, Billy Porter, Richard Roundtree., Julia Butters, Kevin Feige, Harry Northup, Tony Goldwyn, Anna Musky-Goldwyn, Clark Gregg, Kathryn Hahn, Rian Johnson, Tony Ludwig, Ben Mankiewicz, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton and June Squibb.

Musical performances were provided by Johnny Mathis, Brad Paisley, Susanna Hoffs, David Foster & Katherine McPhee, Annette O’Toole & Michael McKean, and Jonas Myrin. The show was produced by Phil Rosenthal and David Wild and was presented by sponsors City National Bank and UCLA Health.