Miss Universe Announces 2023 Streaming Partner

The Miss Universe Organization has found a partner to stream the 71st Miss Universe Competition. It’s The Roku Channel.

The 3-hour long broadcast will stream live from New Orleans, LA. on Saturday, January 14, 2023. It will also stream in Spanish on Telemundo.

“The Miss Universe Organization is constantly looking towards the future,” said Amy Emmerich, Chief Executive Officer at The Miss Universe Organization. “For the first time ever, Americans are watching more streaming TV than cable. With this profound shift in the way audiences watch content underway, we’re thrilled to partner with The Roku Channel to bring the Miss Universe competition to the streaming world and reach previously untapped audiences across the United States. The Roku Channel also ranked first in reach amongst AVOD/FAST services in the U.S. and Canada according to TiVo’s most recent quarterly Video Trends Report, and we are elated to be partnering together to find more innovative, new ways to tell the stories of these incredible women.”

The international event will feature almost 90 women from around the world. It will culminate with the 70th Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, crowning her successor.