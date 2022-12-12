‘Minx’ Canceled As HBO Max Reverses Season 2 Renewal

Period erotic comedy Minx will not coming back for a second helping after all. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

HBO Max has opted not to proceed with the second season of the Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson-fronted comedy series, which was picked up in May and just wrapped production. Season 1 will be taken off HBO Max, and Lionsgate TV, which is behind the series, plans to shop both seasons.

“We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for Minx, so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us,” Lionsgate TV said in a statement.

At HBO Max, Lionsgate also has comedy Julia returning for a second season and upcoming limited series Love and Death.

Minx marks the latest instance of Warner Bros. Discovery not going forward with a greenlighted movie or a season of a show this year. It joins such casualties as DC movie Batgirl and animated series Little Ellen on HBO Max as well as TBS’ reality series The Big D and Season 2 of Chad. HBO Max also has been removing original content from the platform, most recently comedy Gordita Chronicles. The timing of the latest move is likely tied to the end of 2022 calendar year for financial reasons, and more write-offs may be in the works.

The cast and crew of Minx have been told, I hear. Until recently it was full steam ahead on Season 2 of the show, which added Elizabeth Perkins in a major Season 2 recurring role back in September.

Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya also star.

The series comes from creator and showrunner Ellen Rapoport, who exec produces alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Jake Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

“All of us at Minx have been blown away by the passionate response from audiences across the world, who have mashed-up, TikTok-ed and fanfic-ed us into a renewal,” Rapoport said at the time of the Season 2 pickup in May. “Here’s to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses and tasteful nudes in season two.”