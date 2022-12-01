‘The Haunting’ & ‘Midnight Mass’ Duo Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy Ink Overall TV Deal With Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific genre creators Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy (The Haunting Of Hill House, Midnight Mass) have signed an exclusive multiyear overall series deal with Amazon Studios. Under the pact, the duo will develop and produce projects via their Intrepid Pictures company, which will exclusively stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“Mike and Trevor are remarkable at telling immersive, suspenseful stories that masterfully keep audiences engaged from start to finish,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “We are excited to welcome them to Amazon Studios and are looking forward to our global customers experiencing their genre-bending creativity.”

Flanagan and Macy, who have established themselves as a force in horror genre storytelling over the last several years, are moving to Amazon Studios as their Intrepid banner is wrapping an overall deal with Netflix. With that multiyear pact coming to an end, the duo met with studios and streamers, opting to go with Amazon as their next TV home.

“Amazon is a studio that we have long admired,” said Flanagan and Macy. “Their commitment to engaging in groundbreaking series and content aligns with the ethos of what we have built at Intrepid. We are looking forward to working with the entire Amazon team as we bring our brand of genre productions to the service and audiences around the globe.”

Intrepid produced The Haunting of Hill House in 2018 and The Haunting of Bly Manor in 2020, each created by Flanagan and produced in association with Paramount Television and Amblin Entertainment for Netflix. They were followed in 2021 by Flanagan’s original series Midnight Mass, which received three Critics Choice Award nominations and a WGA Award nomination. Most recently, Intrepid released The Midnight Club, based on the works of Christopher Pike, for Netflix. Coming up at the streamer is limited series The Fall of the House of Usher (2023), based on the iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe.

Intrepid’s big-screen projects include Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game, each based on a novel by Stephen King, as well as Ouija: Origin of Evil, Before I Wake, Hush, and Oculus—all written and directed by Flanagan and produced by Macy. Other Intrepid credits include Eli for Netflix and The Strangers for Universal. Upcoming feature projects include The Season of Passage, written and to be directed by Flanagan. Intrepid’s feature production activities remain separate and apart from this deal.