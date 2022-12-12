Michela Scolari’s Adam Leipzig-Produced Romance ‘Sicilian Holiday’ Heads Into Post-Production

EXCLUSIVE: Italian director and producer Michela Scolari’s English-language fiction feature debut Sicilian Holiday has wrapped shooting and is now headed into post-production.

The film stars rising acting talents Lilly Englert (Quantico, Little Women) and Francesco Leone (A Bigger Splash, Fosca Innocenti) as an actress and a sculptor who meet on a Southern Italian island.

Other cast members include Claudia Gerini (Love And Bullets, Suburra: Blood On Rome), Rocco Ancarola, Ivo Romagnoli, Felix Maximillian, Tony Schiena, Fuschia Kate Sumner, Lee Levi, Nicoleta Nuca, Jerry Ying, and Marcia Sedoc.

The film marks Scolari’s first fiction feature after the award-winning documentary Paolo Rossi, The Heart of a Champion and the upcoming Romania-shot documentary The Jokers.

Scolari also takes producer credits with her company Filmin’ Italy, alongside its CEO and cast member Romagnoli; American producer Adam Leipzig under the banner of his Credential Media Venture, Attilio de Razza at Italian company Tramp Limited.

Executive producers are Franco della Posta, David Zuckerman, Ellie Kanter, Matt Marek, BK Fulton, Felix Maximillian, and Elena Costa.

The feature is billed as a Filmin’ Tuscany/Rai Cinema presentation of a Filmin’ Tuscany and Tramp Production with Credential Media Ventures, The Pepegas Team, and Entertainment Media Partners.

Mangia’s Resorts and Clubs is the main sponsor on the production, which also secured the support of the Sicilian Film Commission. Product placement and sponsorships were handled Silene Mosticchio’s Rome-based company Tilt.

Scolari, whose producing credits beyond her own work include 2019 short Hannah Can You Hear Me? , is also a key advisor at Leipzig’s online platform MediaU focused on career training for the film, TV and entertainment sectors.

Former Walt Disney and National Geographic top exec Leipzig’s credits as a producer, distributor or supervising executive include Dead Poets Society, March Of The Penguins, God Grew Tired Of Us, Titus and more recently, Mentally Al.

Leipzig’s Credential Media Ventures is handling sales and distribution.