‘Merrily We Roll Along’ Sondheim Revival With Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff & Lindsay Mendez Plans Fall Broadway Move

The Off Broadway musical revival of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth classic Merrily We Roll Along, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff & Lindsay Mendez will move to Broadway in the fall, producers anounced today.

The announcement – from producers Sonia Friedman Productions, David Babani, Patrick Catullo and Jeff Romley – heralds the first ever Broadway revival of the show. The production is currently playing a critically acclaimed and completely sold-out run at New York Theatre Workshop through January 22 following sold-out runs at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory and the Olivier Award-winning West End transfer produced by Sonia Friedman Productions.

Directed by Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Sondheim, a book by Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart. Radcliffe plays writer Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff is composer Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez is author Mary Flynn. Additionally, the production will feature Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson.

Dates, theater, additional casting, and creative team will be announced soon.