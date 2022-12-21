Megan Fox & ‘365 Days’ Star Michele Morrone Set For Millennium Media’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Subservience’

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox (Transformers) and Michele Morrone (365 Days) have been set to star in sci-fi thriller Subservience from Angel Has Fallen and The Hitman’s Bodyguard producer Millennium Media.

On the project, Fox will rejoin with her Till Death director S.K. Dale, with a screenplay written by Will Honley (Escape Room: Tournament of Champions) and April Maguire (Lost Girls).

Production is due to start filming at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio on January 7, 2023.

The film is about a struggling father (Morrone) who purchases a domestic SIM (Fox) to help care for his house and family until she gains awareness and turns deadly.

Producers on Subservience are Millennium Media’s Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Tanner Mobley, Les Weldon, Rob Van Norden, and Yariv Lerner and Jon Berg. Millennium Media’s Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Boaz Davidson are among executive producers.

Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress Fox recently starred in Big Gold Brick with Andy Garcia, Lucy Hale, and Oscar Isaac, and Good Mourning starring Colson Baker and Dove Cameron. Her upcoming projects include Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin with Elliot Page, Gerard Butler, and Kate Winslet, and Millennium Media’s The Expendables 4 with Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone.

Morrone is known for his starring role in Netflix’s franchise hit 365 Days which he starred opposite Anna- Maria Sieklucka, MGM’s Duetto, and Netflix’s The Trial.

Millennium recently wrapped production on comic book adaptation Red Sonja starring Matilda Lutz, Wallis Day, and Robert Sheehan. They have also kicked off production on Dirty Angels starring Eva Green, Ruby Rose, and Maria Bakalova in Greece. Their upcoming slate for 2023 includes the horror film The Offering, The Bricklayer with Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev, The Piper with Charlotte Hope and Julian Sands, and the fourth installment of The Expendables franchise.

Stated Millennium Media President Jeffrey Greenstein: “Megan and Michele are perfect for this timely and provocative thriller. As Megan’s third film with us, this high concept and topical subject makes for a cautionary tale of AI and the frighteningly real dangers that could rise. With the addition of the talented Michele to add an extra layer of spice as our leading man, we are excited to see leading lady Megan and S.K. team up again with Megan lending her acting talents to an incredibly layered character.”

“This film will show a side of Megan that we have never seen before. The cast that we are assembling will elevate this emotionally-charged story and I cannot wait to show you all what we have in store,” added S.K. Dale.

Fox is represented by CAA and Jackoway Austen Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Morrone is repped by CAA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown, and Passman.

