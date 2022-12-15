Medical Drama ‘The Hurt Unit’ From Matt Lopez & John Glenn Lands Pilot Order At ABC

ABC is taking a ride with the Hospital Urgent Response Team. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The network has ordered a pilot for medical drama The Hurt Unit.

The project comes from Promised Land creator Matt Lopez and former SEAL Team showrunner John Glenn with The Amazing Spider-Man and (500) Days of Summer director Marc Webb helming the pilot.

The Hurt Unit follows a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt brings the ER to them.

Lopez, who has an overall deal with ABC Signature, which is the studio, and Glenn will write and exec produce with Webb also exec producing.

Lopez, who wrote the recent Father of the Bride reboot, and Glenn have previously written a number of projects together including Dreamer for NBC and Caesar, which was in development at ABC.

It is the latest ABC pilot order this month; the Disney-owned network ordered a pilot for legal soap Judgement from former Charmed showrunner Joey Falco, and one for a remake of French series HIP from Drew Goddard.

It comes as ABC has refreshed its plans to introduce clear first- and second-cycle development routes for shows to air in the fall and midseason as the industry comes out of the pandemic. Essentially, its first-cycle development is looking for shows for fall, and its second cycle is searching for midseason series.

Lopez is repped by CAA, Lit Entertainment Group founder Adam Kolbrenner and attorney Melissa Rogal of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman and Clark and Glenn is repped by CAA, Sloane Offer Weber Dern, and Entertainment 360.