Marcus Coloma On Leaving ‘General Hospital’: “I Get So Sad When I Think About It”

Marcus Coloma has confirmed his exit from General Hospital after reports of him leaving the daytime soap emerged, which Deadline has verified.

“The show can confirm that Marcus Coloma will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January,” read the statement provided by ABC.

Coloma took to Instagram to acknowledge he would no longer be part of the long-running soap he joined in 2019 in the role of Nikolas Cassadine.

After reading the statement from the aforementioned statement, Coloma said, “It’s hard to even say it. I get so sad when I think about it.”

Coloma continued, “I don’t know what I can or can’t say other than what an incredible ride. There’s such a family feel at General Hospital, which I felt so blessed to be a part of. I’ve said this a million times, the fans are the best fans in the entire world and I think a lot of that is just because you guys have been watching for such a long time. Thank you for including me, thanks for the love. Happy holidays you guys.”

Watch Coloma’s statement in the video posted below.

As of now it is not yet known what will happen to the fictional character Nikolas Cassadine and if another actor will step in for the role. A couple of weeks ago, when Coloma contracted Covid, actor Adam Huss took on the Nikolas Cassadine role in his absence. Coloma played the role for 3 years but it originated in 1996 with Tyler Christopher as the first Nikolas Cassadine.