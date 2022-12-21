Netflix’s ‘Luther’ Movie Gets A Title Ahead Of March Debut; Idris Elba Back In First-Look Photos

Netflix on Wednesday revealed that the title for its long-in-the-works Luther stand-alone movie that returns Idris Elba as the complicated detective behind the BBC crime drama that ran for five seasons on the BBC.

Luther: The Fallen Sun, will arrive on the streamer in March 2023, the streamer said today. Jamie Payne is directing based on a script from series creator Neil Cross. Netflix also dropped some new images (see them below).

The film is being billed as a continuation and reimagination of the BBC series, which cemented Elba’s status as a leading actor and scored 11 Emmy noms during its run. The plot: A gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley (who returns as Martin Schenk) co-star in the pic, which began production last November.

Netflix is producing the film in association with the BBC. Cross and Elba are producers along with Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready for Chernin Entertainment. Dan Finlay is exec producing for Chernin Entertainment, along with Brendan Ferguson, Miki Emmerich, Kris Thykier and Priscilla Parish.

Here are the new photos:

Netflix

Netflix