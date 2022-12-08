Luke Wilson And Annie Murphy Join Apple’s ‘Fingernails’

EXCLUSIVE: Luke Wilson and Annie Murphy are set to join Apple Original Films’ Fingernails. The film currently stars Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed and Jeremy Allen White with Christos Nikou directing. Apple Original Films landed the film at Cannes this year. Cate Blanchett, Coco Francini and Andrew Upton, who were also Executive Producers of Apples, will produce Nikou’s latest alongside FilmNation Entertainment. Jerome Duboz will serve as executive producer.

In this sci-fi love story, a test has been discovered that measures whether couples are truly in love, and institutes have opened to help couples succeed. Anna (Buckley) begins working at one of these institutes as an assistant to Trevor (Ahmed), a mysterious and dedicated instructor.

Wilson will play the head of the Love Institute, helping couples searching for confirmation of their love and Murphy will play Amir’s love interest.

Nikou co-wrote Fingernails with Stavros Raptis and Sam Steiner. His acclaimed debut film Apples premiered at last year’s Venice Film Festival and went on to be Greece’s official Oscar entry.

Wilson most recently wrapped production on Kevin Costner’s Western epic Horizons. Murphy was most recently seen on the final season of AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself. Wilson is repped by WME and Murphy is repped by CAA, Mosaic and GGA in Canada.