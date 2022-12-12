You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
HBO Max Content Purge Continues With 'Westworld', 'Love Life', 'Minx' & 'The Nevers'
‘Love Life’ Canceled After 2 Seasons, Pulled From HBO Max Amid Slate Review

Love Life
William Jackson Harper and Anna Kendrick in HBO Max's 'Love Life" Season 2. HBO Max

HBO Max is dropping its first original scripted series Love Life, which has produced two seasons. They will be removed as part of a broader financial review of the streamer’s slate that has resulted in a purge of a number of titles at the end of the calendar year, including Gordita Chronicles, which was recently removed, and Minx, whose second-season renewal also has been reversed.

Season 1 of the romantic comedy anthology series Love Life starred and was executive produced by Anna Kendrick. Season 2 shifted the focus from Kendrick’s Darby Carter to a new central character, William Jackson Harper’s Marcus Watkins, as he navigates dating in New York City. Season 2 nabbed 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, up from 79% for Season 1.

“No decision,” HBO and HBO Max Content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys said about a potential third installment of Love Life during an interview tied to the HBO/HBO Max TCA presentation in February. “Obviously that is an anthology so a lot of it is who is the lead, but no decision or movement there to talk about.”

The series comes from creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Sam Boyd and Lionsgate TV.

