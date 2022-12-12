‘Love Life’ Canceled After 2 Seasons, Pulled From HBO Max Amid Slate Review

HBO Max is dropping its first original scripted series Love Life, which has produced two seasons. They will be removed as part of a broader financial review of the streamer’s slate that has resulted in a purge of a number of titles at the end of the calendar year, including Gordita Chronicles, which was recently removed, and Minx, whose second-season renewal also has been reversed. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Season 1 of the romantic comedy anthology series Love Life starred and was executive produced by Anna Kendrick. Season 2 shifted the focus from Kendrick’s Darby Carter to a new central character, William Jackson Harper’s Marcus Watkins, as he navigates dating in New York City. Season 2 nabbed 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, up from 79% for Season 1.

“No decision,” HBO and HBO Max Content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys said about a potential third installment of Love Life during an interview tied to the HBO/HBO Max TCA presentation in February. “Obviously that is an anthology so a lot of it is who is the lead, but no decision or movement there to talk about.”

The series comes from creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Sam Boyd and Lionsgate TV.