‘Los Espookys’ Not Returning To HBO For Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Los Espookys is ending with season two at HBO as the cast moves on to other projects.

Earlier this year it was announced that Julio Torres, who co-created and starred in Los Espookys, is developing the comedy series Little Films and the coming-of-self series Lucky under his first-look deal with HBO.

Created by Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen, Los Espookys follows a group of friends trying to turn their love of horror into a successful business. In addition to Torres, Fabrega, and Armisen, Bernardo Velasco, Cassandra Ciangherotti, and José Pablo Minor also starred.

“We are thrilled we could deliver the unique and hilarious second season of Los Espookys to viewers finally, more than three years after the series premiere, due to pandemic delays,” an statement from HBO reads. “We thank Julio, Ana, and Fred for this imaginative and delightfully bizarre world they created. We are not currently planning on a third season, but we would welcome the opportunity to work with this cast and crew in the future.”

Season 1 premiered in 2019 to an audience of 272,000, according to live+same day Nielsen data. Across the season, each episode averaged around 156,000 live viewers. The series unexpectedly went on hiatus until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but when it finally premiered in September, ratings were essentially cut in half. The first episode of season two drew only 104,000 total viewers. Data for the entirety of season two wasn’t reported by Nielsen, because the last three episodes didn’t hit the Top 150 cable telecasts for the Fridays in which they premiered. The first three episodes did, and they averaged about 114,000 total viewers per episode.

Season 2 aired Fridays at 11 p.m., which is a tough time slot for viewers and could contribute to the dip in ratings.

Armisen, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Alice Mathias executive produced Los Espookys; Fabrega, Torres, and Nate Young co-executive produce. The series was produced by Broadway Video in association with Antigravico, Más Mejor, and Fabula.

