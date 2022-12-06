Los Angeles Magazine Sells To Attorneys Mark Geragos And Ben Meiselas; Formed Engine Vision Media

Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos and civil rights lawyer Ben Meiselas have acquired Los Angeles Magazine from Detroit-based Hour Media, the publication confirmed on Monday. The duo formed a new company called Engine Vision Media which will be the parent company under which the flagship publication will run, along with the Pasadena and Orange Coast glossies.

“As someone who was born in downtown Los Angeles and raised in the Pasadena area, it’s a dream to help steward the legacy of these three incredible magazines and provide the resources needed to take them to the next level with a positive vision that celebrates the communities that these magazines serve,” Geragos, co-founder of Engine Vision, said in a statement posted in the Los Angeles Magazine blog.

The publications will keep the existing staff, including the publisher and editors, and will operate in Downtown L.A., where it is headquartered. According to the blog post, the new owners “planned to invest significantly in the magazine’s journalism and expand its digital and social media presence” and focus on live events.

“Los Angeles, Pasadena, and Orange Coast are some of the most vibrant and incredible communities not just in California but in this country—from culture, to entertainment, to food, to business, to politics, I am looking forward to pursuing a new vision for these magazines to become trusted sources of information and unifying forces in the community,” Meiselas said.