Los Angeles Film Critics Name ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ And ‘Tar’ In Tie For Best Pictures

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards split the difference on its Best Picture award, naming “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “Tar” in a tie.

Although surprising, the tie was not shocking. The LAFCA has done it four other times: 1975, its inaugural year, with “Dog Day Afternoon” and “One Flew Over Cuckoo’s Nest”; 1976, with “Network” and “Rocky”; and 2013, with “Her” and “Gravity.”

The organization has arguably a better record of syncing up with Oscar’s ultimate Best Picture winner than some New York awards orgs, i.e. some recent examples of their Best Picture Winners lining up with AMPAS include 2019’s Parasite, 2016’s Moonlight, 2015’s Spotlight, 2009’s The Hurt Locker.

‘Brazil’, courtesy of Universal

However, one thing about LAFCA — they’re not afraid to go rogue: I.E. 1985 when they anointed Terry Gilliam’s carnivalesque, trippy epic Brazil Best Picture and Best Director; the filmmaker having made his war with Universal over the film, fresh meat for the trades. Brazil was Oscar nominated for Art Direction and Original Screenplay.

Other examples of when LAFCA went against the grain in Best Picture was with 2003’s American Splendor, the comedy biopic about cartoonist Harvey Pekar and Steve McQueen’s collection of five films, Small Axe, which wasn’t even up for Oscars in 2020; that pic relegating Nomadland to Runner-Up in the category — which was the ultimate Best Picture at the Oscars.

Last year, LAFCA gave Best Pictures to Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, which was in the Oscar mix with four Oscar noms, including Best Picture and Director, winning Best International Feature Film.

It will not be surprising if filmmaker Todd Field’s return to the big screen after 16 years, Tar, comes up big today. LAFCA named his movie In the Bedroom back in 2001 Best Picture. Tar won Best Film at New York Film Critics Circle as well as Best Actress for Cate Blanchett as well as one of AFI’s top pics of the year.

For this year’s awards vote, LAFCA will also introduce gender-neutral acting categories, with two awards for Best Lead Performance and two awards for Best Supporting Performance

Best Picture:

Winners: EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE and TAR (tie)

Best Director:

Winner: Todd Field, TAR

Runner-up: S.S. Rajamouli



Best Lead Performance:

Winners: Cate Blanchett, TAR and Bill Nighy, LIVING

Runners-up: Danielle Deadwyler, TILL and Michelle Yeoh, EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Best Supporting Performer:

Winners: Dolly de Leon, TRIANGLE OF SADNESS and Ke Huy Quan, EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Runner-ups: Jessie Buckley, WOMEN TALKING and Brian Tyree Henry, CAUSEWAY

Best Documentary:

Winner: ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED

Runner-up: FIRE OF LOVE

Best Screenplay:

Winner: Todd Field for TAR

Runner-up: Martin McDonagh for THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Best Animation:

Winner: GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO

Runner-up: MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON

Best Editing:

Winner: Winner: Blair McClendon for AFTERSUN

Runner-up: Monika Willi for TAR

Best Production Design:

Winner: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter for AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

Runner-up: Jason Kisvarday for EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Best Music/Score:

Winner: M.M. Keeravani, RRR

Runner-up: Paweł Mykietyn, EO

Best Cinematography:

Winner: Michael Dymek, EO

Runner-up: Runner-up: Hoyte van Hoytema, NOPE

Douglas Edwards Experimental Film prize:

WINNER: DE HUMANI CORPORIS FABRICA

Best Film Not In The English Language:

Winner: EO

Runner-up: SAINT OMER

New Generation:

Winner: Davy Chou and Park Ji-Min, RETURN TO SEOUL