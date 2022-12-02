You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Joey Falco Lands ‘Judgement’ Legal Soap Pilot At ABC

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Amazon Studios Lands Another Big Package With Action Comedy ‘Moxie’ Starring Keke Palmer With ‘Hawkeye’s Bert Directing
Read the full story

‘Lopez Vs. Lopez’ Gets Full-Season Order At NBC

By Denise Petski, Nellie Andreeva

Lopez Vs Lopez
NBC

NBC has ordered an additional nine episodes of its new hit comedy series Lopez vs Lopez, bringing the first season total to 22 episodes.

This makes it two-for-two, with both new scripted series which premiered on NBC this fall getting full-season orders. Lopez vs. Lopez joins drama Quantum Leap which received a Back 9 pickup in October. 

Lopez Vs. Lopez, which comes from The Conners duo Bruce Helford and Debby Wolfe, is a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between. Starring George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez, the comedy tells the story of a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It’s old vs. new, father vs. daughter, Lopez vs Lopez.

Related Story

'Eliza Starts A Rumor' Drama Series In The Works At NBC From Wendy Straker Hauser, Liz Astrof & Dana Honor

Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal also star.

The freshman series has the strongest English-dominant Hispanic index among the major four broadcast networks and is the No. 1 NBC comedy launch on Peacock, according to the network.

The show’s pilot episode is up to a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.6 million viewers on linear and digital viewing.

Creator/showrunner Debby Wolfe executive produces with Bruce Helford, George Lopez, Michael Rotenberg, and Katie Newman.

Lopez vs Lopez is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.

    Must Read Stories

    Read More About:

    2 Comments

    Newswire

    PMC

    Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

    Powered by WordPress.com VIP

    Site

    ad