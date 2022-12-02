‘Lopez Vs. Lopez’ Gets Full-Season Order At NBC

NBC has ordered an additional nine episodes of its new hit comedy series Lopez vs Lopez, bringing the first season total to 22 episodes.

This makes it two-for-two, with both new scripted series which premiered on NBC this fall getting full-season orders. Lopez vs. Lopez joins drama Quantum Leap which received a Back 9 pickup in October.

Lopez Vs. Lopez, which comes from The Conners duo Bruce Helford and Debby Wolfe, is a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between. Starring George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez, the comedy tells the story of a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It’s old vs. new, father vs. daughter, Lopez vs Lopez.

Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal also star.

The freshman series has the strongest English-dominant Hispanic index among the major four broadcast networks and is the No. 1 NBC comedy launch on Peacock, according to the network.

The show’s pilot episode is up to a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.6 million viewers on linear and digital viewing.

Creator/showrunner Debby Wolfe executive produces with Bruce Helford, George Lopez, Michael Rotenberg, and Katie Newman.

Lopez vs Lopez is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.