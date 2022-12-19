‘Loki’ Season 2, ‘Ahsoka’, ‘American Born Chinese’ Among First Looks In Disney+ 2023 Preview Video

We’re getting a quick peek at Disney+’s 2023 slate with a sizzle reel that includes footage (albeit lightning quick) of Loki Season 2 and first looks at new series Star Wars: Ahsoka, American Born Chinese, Marvel’s Secret Invasion, Peter, Pan & Wendy, and Pixar’s Win Or Lose, among others.

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Loki is set in a Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent world, in which the God of Mischief is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) after absconding with the Tesseract.

Loki Season 2 cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong and Rafael Casal.

Star Wars: Ahsoka, written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau, will continue Ahsoka’s story. The limited series also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren from the Star Wars Rebels animated series, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Hayden Christensen also is expected to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker.

Michelle Yeoh stars as mythological goddess Guanyin in American Born Chinese, based on the genre-hopping graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang. The series tells the story of Jin Wang (Ben Wang), an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. Joining Wang and Yeoh are Yann Yann as Christine Wang, Chin Han as Simon Wang, Ke Huy Quan as Freddy Wong, Jimmy Liu as Wei-Chen, Sydney Taylor as Amelia with Daniel Wu as Sun Wukong “The Monkey King”.

Check out the sizzle reel above.