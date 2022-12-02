‘Loki’: Kate Dickie Part Of Season 2 Cast Of Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones alumna Kate Dickie quietly joined the Season 2 cast of Disney+ series Loki, sources tell Deadline.

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Loki is set in a Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent world, in which the God of Mischief is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) after absconding with the Tesseract.

Details about Dickie’s character are being kept under wraps but I hear she is playing a villain. Production on Season 2 of the breakout hit series has been completed.

Loki Season 2 cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong and Rafael Casal. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Scottish actor Dickie is known for her roles as Lysa Arryn in Game of Thrones and Lex in BBC’s Tinsel Town. Her most recent television credits include Inside Man, Summer Camp Island, Annika and Small Axe. Her feature credits include Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. She’s repped by Hunwick Associates in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Link Entertainment.