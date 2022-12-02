You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Prime Video Replaces Netflix As No. 1 Streaming Service In U.S., According To Longtime Industry Tracker Parks Associates; Peacock Cracks Top 10

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jeff Blackburn To Retire From Amazon After 25 Years
Read the full story

‘Loki’: Kate Dickie Part Of Season 2 Cast Of Disney+ Series

kate Dickie
Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones alumna Kate Dickie quietly joined the Season 2 cast of Disney+ series Loki, sources tell Deadline.

Starring Tom HiddlestonLoki is set in a Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent world, in which the God of Mischief is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) after absconding with the Tesseract.

Details about Dickie’s character are being kept under wraps but I hear she is playing a villain. Production on Season 2 of the breakout hit series has been completed.

Loki Season 2 cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong and Rafael Casal. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Scottish actor Dickie is known for her roles as Lysa Arryn in Game of Thrones and Lex in BBC’s Tinsel Town. Her most recent television credits include Inside Man, Summer Camp Island, Annika and Small Axe. Her feature credits include Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. She’s repped by Hunwick Associates in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Link Entertainment.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad