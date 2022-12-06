Logan Lerman-Phoebe Dynevor Rom-Com ‘The Threesome’ Scores Pre-Sales In UK, France, Germany, Italy, Lat Am, More

EXCLUSIVE: Mister Smith Entertainment has closed pre-sales in major territories on Logan Lerman and Phoebe Dynevor romantic comedy The Threesome.

Deals have been sealed with Metropolitan for France; Signature Entertainment for the UK, Australia and New Zealand; Seven.One Entertainment Group for Germany; RAI Cinema for Italy; Mis.Label for Scandinavia; NOS Lusomundo for Portugal; Just Entertainment for Benelux; United King Films for Israel; Front Row Filmed Entertainment for the Middle East; International Distribution Company for Latin America; ACME Film for the Baltic states; Vertical Entertainment for Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania; AQS for the Czech Republic and Slovakia; Blitz for ex-Yugoslavia; and Monolith Films for Poland.

Bridgerton star Dynevor (in one of her first projects since the Netflix hit) and Fury actor Lerman will lead the story about a young man whose long-time crush leads him into an unexpected threesome. He thinks it’s his ultimate dream come true, but when the fantasy ends, all three are left with surprising and life-changing consequences forcing them to take responsibility for their actions.

The film, which is slated to shoot next year, will be directed by Chad Hartigan (Little Fish) from a screenplay by Ethan Ogilby. Oscar-nominated banner Star Thrower Entertainment (King Richard) will produce. CAA Media Finance is representing North America.

Mister Smith Entertainment’s founder and CEO David Garrett stated: “We’re delighted with the response we’ve seen to this uproarious, clever script from our international partners. We love this project, and can’t wait to bring it to fruition.”