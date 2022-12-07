Lizzo Lives Up To People’s Champion Trophy At People’s Choice Awards 2022 Spotlighting Social Activists

Lizzo was awarded the People’s Champion award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards and lived up to the name of the accolade.

To present the award, Lizzo’s mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson took the stage to give an introduction to her daughter’s successful career.

“When I think of Lizzo the word champion comes to mind,” she said. “She’s a champion of others, she builds you up and she’s always in your corner. I should know because I’m her mother. Melissa has always been herself, 100% that chic and she has shown us all that we don’t have to conform to anyone’s standards in order to be happy, to be creative and to feel worthy. I know that Lizzo has literally saved lives. No one is more deserving of this honor and I’m so proud of her.”

The Emmy and Grammy winner took the stage to accept the accolade and she said she was initially “on the fence about accepting” the honor “because if I’m the people’s champ, I don’t need a trophy for championing people.”

Lizzo continued, “To be an icon is not about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform. And ever since the beginning of my career, I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices.”

The People’s Champion honoree then welcomed to the stage activists that Lizzo said think they deserved the spotlight for the work they are doing in their respective fields.

Lizzo then named all of the activists one by one championing each and every one of them.

Watch Lizzo’s moment at the PCA’s below.