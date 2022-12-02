Skip to main content
Lindsey Buckingham Posts On Christine McVie’s Death: “A Friend, A Soul Mate, A Sister”

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has given his thoughts on the passing of bandmate Christine McVie, remembering their 40 years of making music together.

“Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking. Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister,” Buckingham wrote on Instagram Thursday.

“For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today,” he continued, adding that he feels “very lucky to have known her.”

Buckingham, noted that McVie’s “spirit will live on” through the group’s music and her legacy.

McVie died Wednesday from what was termed “a short illness.” She was 79 years old

“There are no words to describe the sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the band wrote in a statement on Twitter Wednesday.

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970. She quit in 1998, but rejoined in 2014.

