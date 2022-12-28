You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Former HBO Europe CEO Linda Jensen To Run Antenna Group

Antenna Group has appointed former HBO Europe boss Linda Jensen as CEO following the departure of Bert Habets to ProSiebenSat.1.

Jensen, who joins from Envision Entertainment, is a former HBO Europe CEO who has also worked in strategy for MTV Russia and CME.

She takes control of the largest Greek media company that broadcasts in a range of countries, running a number of channels and networks.

Antenna Chairman Theodore Kyriakou hailed her “substantial experience and unique track record, which will significantly contribute to our growth strategy.”

Jensen added: “With its excellent content and growing international footprint, Antenna has a perfect foundation for future innovation and expansion.  I look forward to working with the team as we create outstanding entertainment experiences for our global audience.”

Jensen replaces Habets, who departed to run German giant ProSiebenSat.1 in October following a year in post with Antenna. Habets was previously CEO of RTL Group.

