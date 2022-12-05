MGM Repping Sales On Western ‘Surrounded’ Starring Letitia Wright, Jamie Bell & The Late Michael K. Williams In Last Movie Role

EXCLUSIVE: MGM has boarded world sales rights to western Surrounded, starring Letitia Wright, Jamie Bell, Jeffrey Donovan, Brett Gelman and the late Michael K. Williams in his last movie role.

Anthony Mandler directed the feature, which has been in post-production since early 2021.

Andrew Pagana and Justin Thomas penned the script, which is set five years after the Civil War, where former Buffalo Soldier Moses “Mo” Washington travels west to lay claim on a gold mine bequeathed by her late slaveowner father. It is a mean, dangerous world for an unaccompanied Black woman and so Mo travels into the deep frontier disguised as a man. After her stagecoach is ambushed, she is tasked with holding a dangerous outlaw captive and must survive the day when the bandit’s gang tries to free him.

Bron co-produced with Blackhand Media Production, in association with Mandalay Pictures, 3.16 Productions and Creative Wealth Media. Producers include Bron’s Aaron L. Gilbert, Mandler and Derek Iger for Blackhand, Mandalay’s Jason Michael Berman, and Wright and Ade O’Adesina of 3.16.

We haven’t had word yet from the partners on the reason behind the lengthy post-production (Williams’ untimely death could potentially be a factor). They were also unable to confirm whether MGM/Amazon will release in the U.S. We hear this is a possibility.

Mandler’s feature film directorial debut Monster, based on the bestselling young adult novel by Walter Dean Meyers and starring Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington and Jeffrey Wright, was released on Netflix.

Wright is coming off blockbuster hit Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Wire star Williams died last year aged 54 following an overdose.