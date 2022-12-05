‘Let The Right One In’ Star Ian Foreman Signs With Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: Ian Foreman has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency.

Foreman is currently starring in the Showtime vampire series Let The Right One In, inspired by the bestselling 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and its 2008 Swedish film adaptation.

It is described as an exploration of human frailty, strength and compassion through an elevated genre lens. It centers on Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Taylor Baez), whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive.

Foreman plays Isaiah Cole, a quiet and sensitive kid who is interested in magic. He finds a true friend in Eleanor but has no idea the threat she poses.

Let The Right One In also stars Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Madison Taylor Baez, Kevin Carroll, and Jacob Buster, and hails from Andrew Hinderaker.

Foreman will also soon be seen in the upcoming A24 film from director Jane Schoenbrun I Saw The TV Glow, which wrapped in August.

His other credits include a guest star on NBC’s Ordinary Joe. He also played Jamie Rich in the BET film Merry Wish-Mas

He continues to be repped by Del Shaw Moonves Finklestein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.