Cohen Media Group Sets U.S. Theatrical Release For Eran Kolirin’s ‘Let It Be Morning’

EXCLUSIVE: Cohen Media Group has set a February U.S. theatrical rollout for Eran Kolirin’s Let It Be Morning, which was Israel’s entry for the 94th Academy Awards. The picture will open on February 3 at the Quad Cinema in New York and at the Laemmle Royal in Los Angeles before expanding to select cities around the country on February 10 and nationwide on February 17.

Let it Be Morning premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of Cannes in 2021 and went on to play myriad other festivals. It won nine Ophir Awards, Israel’s equivalent to the Oscars, including Best Film.

The story centers on Sami (Alex Bakri) a Palestinian-born Israeli citizen living in Jerusalem who receives an invitation to his brother’s wedding forcing him to return to the Arab village where he grew up. After the wedding ends, and with no explanation, the town is put under a military blockade lockdown by Israeli soldiers. When chaos erupts overnight amongst the villagers, Sami is cut off from the outside world and trapped in an unexpected situation. As he deals with questions about his own identity and as hidden secrets are revealed, Sami watches everything he holds dear begin to fall apart.

Alongside Bakri, Juna Suleiman (The Time That Remains), Salim Daw (The Crown) and Ehab Salami (Wajib) also star.

Let It Be Morning is written and directed by Kolirin (The Band’s Visit), and adapted from the international bestselling novel by Palestinian author Sayed Kashua.

Quad Cinema will be hosting a retrospective of Kolirin’s work from January 30-February 2. Co-sponsored by the Consulate General of Israel in NY, the series will include the 2007 global hit The Band’s Visit, 2011 comedyThe Exchange and soldier-returns-home drama Beyond the Mountains and Hills. Kolirin will participate in Q&A discussions after select screenings.