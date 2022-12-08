Channel 4 Pays Tribute To “Wonderful & Generous” PR Exec Lesley Land

Channel 4 has paid tribute to the “wonderful and generous” PR exec Lesley Land, who died unexpectedly last week.

In a statement this afternoon, the channel, which employed Land for the past eight years, said it is “deeply saddened by the news that our long-standing colleague and friend has passed away.”

“She was the driving force of many of Channel 4’s most memorable press campaigns of the last decade, delivering them with flair and panache,” added the statement.

“Lesley was a wonderful friend, a generous colleague and made tremendous fun wherever she went. But ultimately family was at the core of Lesley’s life. Our hearts go out to them at this devastating time. Much loved by all who knew her, she will be sorely missed.”

Channel 4 highlighted numerous successful PR campaigns overseen by Land including on Gogglebox, Baby Hospital, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, Stand Up To Cancer, TFI Friday, The Big Narstie Show and Miriam & Alan.

Her final campaign was David Baddiel’s Jews Don’t Count, for which she “said she had never been prouder to work on a program,” added Channel 4.

Land previously worked at Taylor Herring, The Outside Organisation, Channel 5 as Head of Press, Sky and had several freelance spells. Since 2014, she had been with Channel 4, taking a Publicity Manager role in 2016 after a short period away.

Her mother is British agent Anita Land, whose clients include University Challenge host Jeremy Paxman, news broadcaster Trevor McDonald and former BBC Director General Michael Grade.

Tributes poured in for Land on social media.

Several former colleagues and senior British journalists paid tribute, along with many industry figures such as InterTalent Group Managing Director Alex Segal, who said Land was “so lovely.”

What! 😞 That is so sad to hear, she was so lovely x — Alex Segal (@Alex_Segal) December 3, 2022

In a moving statement, journalist and author Emma Cox, a close friend of Land’s, said: “I just hope you know how loved you were.”

A note about @lesley_land for those who knew her pic.twitter.com/qhHYYZk5w3 — emmacox (@emmacox) December 6, 2022

Broadcaster Jamie East said he was “devastated” and called Land “one of the nicest people in the TV PR industry.” More tributes appear below.

Pretty devastated to hear of the loss of @lesley_land – one of the nicest people in the TV PR industry. 41 is no age – what a loss. My thoughts with her family and many many friends. — Jamie East (@jamieeast) December 4, 2022

Thinking of the friends, colleagues and family of the great @lesley_land. One of the best people, who was so brilliant at her job. It was always a total joy to see her and catch up about TV, showbiz, Arsenal, life… Rest well, La Land. May her memory be a blessing. — boydhilton (@boydhilton) December 5, 2022

Absolutely stunned to hear the tragic news re the passing of @lesley_land 🥲 I worked really closely with her and all the press team @Channel4 on Tom’s documentary and spoke to her only 10 days ago. Kind, funny and brilliant at her job. What is happening with the world?? 😪❤️ pic.twitter.com/XbYtl5K2JC — Damien Sanders (@damiensanders) December 4, 2022