‘Lego Masters’ Renewed For Season 4 At Fox

Fox is bringing back its competition format Lego Masters for a fourth season.

Will Arnett returns to host and exec produce the series, which has its two-hour season three finale airing tonight.

The fourth season will air during the 2023-24 season. The holiday-themed Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular is airing as a three-night event starting on December 19 and a second celebrity installment will also air in December 2023.

The move marks the first programming decision made by Allison Wallach, who was appointed as President, Unscripted Programming at Fox Entertainment, as revealed by Deadline last week.

Based on the British series, Lego Masters sees teams go head-to-head in a series of brick-building challenges.

Fox said that the third season is averaging 3.5 million multi-platform viewers, more than doubling its Live + Same Day delivery by +123%.

Lego Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment. It is exec produced by Arnett, Pip Wells; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the Lego Group.

“Lego Masters represents what TV does best, bringing all ages together for a night of family-friendly fun and competition,” said Wallach. “The builders raised the bar with an incredible fusion of creativity and engineering genius in season three, which featured even more pop culture-piercing themed episodes and our toughest competition yet. With Will Arnett back as host, alongside our immensely talented production crew and partners at Endemol Shine America, the sky’s the limit on season four.”