Lea Michele & Darren Criss Reunite For Holiday ‘Carpool Karaoke’ — Watch

Former Glee stars and longtime friends Lea Michele and Darren Criss have reunited once again for a special Christmas edition of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

The two take a scenic drive through New York City as they belt out some of their favorite Christmas songs in a clip for the show’s holiday special. Funny Girl star Michele sings “Christmas in New York” and Criss performs “Christmas Dance,” both songs featured on their previous Christmas albums — Michele’s Christmas in the City, which was released in 2019, and Criss’ 2021 album A Very Darren Christmas. Both also have writing credits on the albums.

“I’m a fan of a lot of Christmas things,” Criss says in the video clip. “So I wrote a little song about all the things that make me want to dance at Christmas — and there’s even a little dance in it.”

“That is such a Christmas banger!” declares Michele.

Michele recently posted a TikTok video of herself and Criss, again in a car, belting out a favorite from their time on Glee, “Don’t Stop Believin'”. The two played Rachel and Blaine on the series that aired from 2009 to 2015.

Michele took over the role of Fanny Brice in early September to rave reviews and a stream of box office records. It is Michele’s first Broadway role since she starred in the original cast of Spring Awakening.

Criss last appeared on Broadway in a revival of David Mamet’s American Buffalo. He also recently played Freddie Trumper in a special, one-night-only Broadway concert of Chess, a benefit for The Entertainment Community Fund.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is produced for Apple by CBS Studios in association with Fulwell 73. James Corden and Ben Winston are the creators and executive producers, along with executive producer Eric Pankowski.

