‘Klondike’ Review: Ukraine’s Oscar Submission From Director Maryna Er Gorbach

A camera pans slowly around a modestly comfortable living room. Here is the kitchen corner, with its microwave, coffee machine and jars of newly preserved tomatoes. Here are the inherited cabinets, one full of the best china, one full of books. And now, here is a wall that doesn’t exist any more. Torn plaster and broken wood frames a vast portal to the rolling steppes. There is a single road across those grasslands. It leads to Russia.

Dateline July 17, 2014 in the Donbas region of Ukraine, where local separatists are working with the Russian army and assorted mercenaries to stage an insurrection. Small farmers Tolik (Serhill Shadrin) and Irka (Okshana Cherkashyna) were bombed a couple of days ago. Irka is heavily pregnant and nesting with the driven instinct of a she-bear. Lying in bed, they try to make light of their situation. When this is over, says Irka, we’ll make the hole into a big window, like they have in Europe. With under-floor heating, says Tolik. You’ll be walking around in bare feet.

Sadly, there won’t be much time for that. Tankers roll down the single road; there is an anti-aircraft gun out there big enough to shoot down a passenger jet, according to the TV news they can watch once Tolik fixes their smashed electrics. Hundreds of people have died for the sin of flying across an argument’s airspace.

Even so, when Tolik urges his wife to leave with him for somewhere with no war, she won’t hear him. All Tolik wants is a quiet life. All Irka wants is to stay in her home. Her hormones are raging. She becomes furious as she sees her husband deferring to Sanya, the posturing local separatist leader he has known since childhood. Sanya takes their car. Then he demands their cow to feed the local troops. Best give them the chickens, he says. They’ll take them anyway.

Maryna Er Gorbach’s considered Klondike, Ukraine’s entry for the Foreign Language Feature Oscar, is sad, wise and wired for tension. Tolik knows that he, his wife and unborn child are surviving only thanks to Sanya’s unreliable patronage, especially once Irka’s hothead little brother Yaryk (Oleh Scherbina) arrives from fighting in Kyiv and starts accusing Tolik of having gone over to the separatist side. Mercenaries are everywhere, combing the ravaged sunflower fields for aircraft jetsam. These treeless agricultural expanses were shot in Turkey; DOP Sviatoslav Bulakovskiy takes stock of them with the same slow grind he shoots the cracked walls of the house.

Without laboring the point, Gorbach shows the swagger of the invaders and their ragtag ring-ins from the local community as just one manifestation of a generalized aggression. That aggression is directed at women, animals or anything else in their rifle sights, but most particularly at women.

When Tolik tells Sanya he should have beaten him up more often at their orphanage, Sanya gives a sneering laugh and tells him to go home and beat his wife. Was he always so full of macho braggadocio, or does it come free with every Kalashnikov? Certainly, misogynist fighting talk peppers their banter, hardening into cruelty at the moment when a small squad of mercenaries stomps into their house just as Irka’s water breaks and demand that she cook for them. How they laugh as she staggers around the kitchen, dripping and groaning, to get their plates.

None of this is easy viewing, but Klondike is compelling in its very conviction. It speaks to the integrity of a filmmaker reaching for a deeper truth through fiction – or a fictionalized reality, more accurately, given that an early title page tells us it is based on a real story.

Its central message and understanding – that war is hell – certainly isn’t a fresh revelation. That said, there could hardly be a better moment to reflect on the way this messy conflict, which split families and pitted neighbors against each other, would seed a regional war that has snapped the brittle international accord that followed the fall of the Berlin Wall. In every frame, thanks to the tremendous performances by the three principal actors, we recognize the personal cost of that break. It’s an access to knowledge that is profoundly rewarding, however hard-won it feels.