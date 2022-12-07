Skip to main content
Kirstie Alley Tribute Set For ‘The Masked Singer’

Kirstie Alley The Masked Singer
Kirstie Alley on 'The Masked Singer' this season Fox

Emmy winner Kirstie Alley made her final TV appearance just months before she died December 5 after a private battle with colon cancer. It was on Fox’s flagship reality competition series The Masked Singer.

Alley was one of the stars in Season 7 of the show, also known as The Masked Singer: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly, which aired this past spring.

The program will pay tribute to Alley with a card in this week’s holiday special episode, Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-A-Long Spectacular!, which airs Wednesday, December 7, at 9 p.m.

RELATED: ‘Cheers’ Stars Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer & Rhea Perlman, Director James Burrows Mourn Kirstie Alley

Alley, best known for her roles in comedy series like Cheers and movies like Look Who’s Talking, was Baby Mammoth on Season 7 of The Masked Singer, which stirred controversy over the participation of Rudy Giuliani.

Below is video of Alley after her unmasking, which is believed to be her final TV interview:

