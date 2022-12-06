Farewell, Kirstie Alley: John Travolta, Yvette Nicole Brown & Jamie Lee Curtis Lead Tributes For ‘Cheers’ Actress

Tributes have already begun to be posted on social media for Kirstie Alley, who died at the age of 71. The actress best known for her work in Cheers and Veronica’s Closet was remembered for her personality, her parties and her politics.

Her death was announced on her official Instagram account with a statement from True and Lillie Parker.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” read the statement.

Alley’s Cheers co-star Kelsey Grammer said in a statement, “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her.”

John Travolta, who co-starred alongside Alley in the film Look Who’s Talking and its sequel Look Who’s Talking Too, shared a tribute on social media.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he wrote.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who shared screentime with Alley on Scream Queens, also reacted on Instagram where she wrote, “I’ve just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news.”

Josh Gad took to Twitter to share his thoughts tweeting, “My heart breaks for Kirstie and her family. Whether it was her brilliance in Cheers or her magnetic performance in the Look Who’s Talking franchise, her smile was always infectious, her laugh was always contagious and her charisma was always iconic. RIP.”

Kirsten Chenoweth shared photos with Alley on the set of Kirstie and captioned the Instagram post, “I love you, Kirstie. I will see you again someday. I can’t believe you’re gone.”

Jackée Harry quoted a tweet from 2018 posted by Alley where the latter expressed her admiration. Harry added, “Whether you agreed with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many – through the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit.”

Whether you agreed with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many – through the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit.



RIP, luv. You were one of a kind. https://t.co/czHvkjVpMw — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) December 6, 2022

Valerie Bertinelli said, “Oh Kirstie. Rest in Peace.”

Oh Kirstie 💔

Rest in Peace 🙏🏻 — valerie bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) December 6, 2022

Storage Wars star John Luke said, “Thoughts & Prayers To The Family, Friends & Fans Of @kirstiealley. May She Rest In Peace. #GodBless. Heaven Has Another Angel.”

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly tweeted, “This is such sad news. A beautiful, brave, funny and beloved woman. Rest in Peace, Kirstie Alley.”

Ever Carradine revealed that it was Alley that helped her start her career.

“I just head [sic] the news about #KirstieAlley. I’ve not spoke w/ her forever, but have her to thank for launching my career. She told me I was funny every single day on Veronica’s Closet, and I believed her. She threw the best parties and gave the parakeets as our wrap gift. Godspeed,” she tweeted.

I just head the news about #KirstieAlley. I’ve not spoke w/ her forever, but have her to thank for launching my career. She told me I was funny every single day on Veronica’s Closet, and I believed her. She threw the best parties and gave the parakeets as our wrap gift. Godspeed. — Ever Carradine (@EverCarradine) December 6, 2022

Kirstie was beautiful in so many ways. I loved working with her. There was no one like her on earth. My condolences to her family. @kirstiealley — Clancy Brown (@RealClancyBrown) December 6, 2022

Earlier this year cancer robbed my aunt of a longer life, just like Kirstie Alley. It sucks. It isn’t fair. And no I’m not grateful for the time we had. I wanted more time. I LOVED Cheers as a kid. And Look Who’s Talking. I hope she knew how her work inspired so many. ❤️ https://t.co/uRqVIeS5av — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) December 6, 2022

Shocked and saddened by the news of Kirstie Alley. https://t.co/7usp1x43R4 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) December 6, 2022

RIP Kirstie Alley. “Everybody Knows Your Name” #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) December 6, 2022

Wow. This is shocking news. @kirstiealley Dead at 71 After Private Battle with Cancer https://t.co/GCs1sveflM via @TMZ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 6, 2022

I felt lucky to know you @kirstiealley. Rest in peace, my friend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2kNk7YUdM3 — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) December 6, 2022

Kirstie Alley is a wonderful actor who was always kind to me; even when she went full-Trump she never unfollowed me here & she always stayed friendly.



She should've gotten an Oscar nomination for 1 hilarious scene as an enraged therapist in Woody Allen's "Deconstructing Harry." pic.twitter.com/2XH2XDqfgd — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) December 6, 2022