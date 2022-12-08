You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy Reveal ‘Dark Tower’ Adaptation In Works At Intrepid, Talk Leaving Netflix For Amazon & More: The Deadline Q&A
Kevin O’Donnell & Mark McKay Join Allen Media Group As Byron Allen’s Company Expands TV Sales Team

Kevin O’Donnell and Mark McKay AMG

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group is expanding its television sales team with the addition of Kevin O’Donnell and Mark McKay.

“At a time when many media companies are downsizing, Allen Media Group continues to invest in, and expand our dedicated, strategic, and focused sales and distribution team,” said Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “As we prepare to celebrate our 30th anniversary in 2023, Allen Media Group is strategically positioned for increased distribution of our high-quality, family-friendly content.”

O’Donnell joins AMG as EVP/Sales Manager after a 21-year tenure at NBCUniversal where he oversaw the sales and marketing of over 30 television programs. He also served as a company representative for NBCUniversal to broadcast companies that included Scripps, Tegna, Meredith, Cox and Lockwood Broadcasting. O’Donnell is based in Charleston, SC.

McKay joins AMG as SVP Sales following a career in television syndication and media that spans nearly three decades. Most recently, he spent 19 years at Warner Bros. Television in Chicago and Dallas as VP Sales. McKay is based in Dallas.

