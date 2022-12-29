You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Vladimir Putin Plays Lord Of The Rings At Meeting, Gives Golden Bands To Leaders Of Friendly Former Soviet Republics

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Read the full story

Kennedy Center Honors Broadcast Scores Wednesday Night Ratings Win For CBS

Kennedy Center honorees US actor George Clooney (L) and Bono of Irish band U2
Kennedy Center honorees US actor George Clooney (L) and Bono of Irish band U2 Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

CBS’ broadcast of the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors — which recognized George Clooney, U2, Tania León, Gladys Knight and Amy Grant — took home a Wednesday night ratings win for the network.

The two-hour special averaged about 5.1M total viewers, which was up 18% compared to last year’s audience of about 4.3M. It was the No. 1 show of the night in terms of total viewership.

In addition to the CBS broadcast, the special also streamed on Paramount+ and CBS TVE, where it ranked as the most live-streamed program on the platform Wednesday.

Related Story

Kennedy Center Honors: George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight And Others Feted On A Bipartisan Night – With Some Reminders Of MAGA And Donald Trump

The Kennedy Center Honors also made a splash on social media, where the special drove about 225M potential impressions and 10,000 mentions — up 12% and 25% over last year, respectively.

Last year’s ceremony, which aired on December 22, managed 201M potential impressions and 8,000 mentions.

The 45th annual ceremony took place on December 4 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. It is one of the events at the top of the D.C. social calendar, with the presence of President Joe Biden, Chief Justice John Roberts and congressional leaders of both parties.

Other prominent attendees included Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle, Matt Damon, Garth Brooks, Chita Rivera, Sean Penn, and Eddie Vedder.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

4 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad