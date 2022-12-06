Kenan Thompson’s Artists For Artists To Develop TV & Film Projects With Rising Fashion Star KidSuper

EXCLUSIVE: Kenan Thompson has teamed up with KidSuper, otherwise known as Colm Dillane, the “Willy Wonka of fashion”, to develop a range of TV and film projects.

Thompson’s Artists for Artists production company and talent incubator, which he launched with Bill & Ted Face The Music exec producer John Ryan Jr. last year, has signed a creative partnership with the fashion designer.

It comes as SNL star Thompson is hosting the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on NBC and E! this evening.

KidSuper comes from the mind of Colm Dillane. He has shown his collections at Paris Fashion Week and last year, he won the LVMH Karl Lagerfeld Prize. He has directed short films and music videos and has attracted the attention of musicians such as Post Malone, Young Thug and Joey Bada$$.

The first project to emerge out of the deal is Funny Business (w/t), a comedy and fashion special that will filmed at the KidSuper Paris Fashion Week show in January 2023 and airing on YouTube. It will feature top comedians performing sets while modeling KidSuper AW23 looks.

KidSuper will direct and it will be produced by Dillane, Kenan Thompson, John Ryan Jr., Mike Blutstein, and Reeve Collins.

Kenan Thompson said, “We love the KidSuper brand and family, and we are so excited to be working with Colm and the entire team.”

KidSuper added, “I am so excited to be working with Kenan and John at AFA. When I first met with them, I mentioned that I was doing a fashion show in Paris. I joked that it would be cool if they modeled and they said they would be down–but a lot of people say that. Kenan and John actually got on a plane and showed up. No strings attached, no nothing. These are the type of people I want to work with, those who show up. I can’t wait to see what we create in the future.”

John Ryan Jr said, “Colm is the Willy Wonka of fashion, and we’ve been a fan of his incredible vision and cutting-edge brand for years. Kenan and I built Artists for Artists to collaborate with creators like KidSuper, and provide the resources and creative control they need to expand their brand. We can’t wait to share this unique comedy meets fashion event, and more to come from KidSuper.”

Artists for Artists is represented by Paradigm, which negotiated the deal. Thompson is represented by UTA and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano and KidSuper is represented by Untitled Entertainment.